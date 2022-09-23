Today on TV
BOXING
• WBO Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao (Super-Featherweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
CFL
• Hamilton at Montreal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay
FIBA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
• World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. China, Group A, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, First Round, 3 a.m., GOLF
• 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 2, 10:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, 7 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, 9 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• IMG Academy (Fla.) at Central-Phenix City, 5 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Boston at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., APPLETV
• Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
• St. Louis at LA Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., APPLETV
MEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S., 7 a.m., ESPN2
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. North Macedonia, Group L, 10:50 a.m., FS2
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group C, 1:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• San Diego-ATP Early Rounds; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., TENNIS
• Laver Cup: Europe vs. World, 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., TENNIS
• Metz-ATP Quarterfinals, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Gardendale at Austin, 7 p.m., FM-104.9
• Priceville at Scottsboro, 7 p.m., FM-105.7
• Sardis at Brewer, 7 p.m., FM-107.1
• Hanceville at Lawrence County, 7 p.m., FM-97.9
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, 9:30 a.m., USA
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, 11:30 a.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, 2:30 p.m., USA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Second Round, 2 a.m., GOLF
• 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, 6 a.m. (GOLF) and 7 a.m. (NBC)
• LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Boston at NY Yankees, noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
• NY Mets at Oakland (Joined in Progress), 4 p.m., MLBN
• LA Angels at Minnesota, 6 p.m., MLBN
• St. Louis at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Ukraine, Group E, 7:50 a.m., FS2
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Norway, Group H, 10:50 a.m., FS2
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Portugal, Group B, 1:30 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, 7:30 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Laver Cup: Europe vs. World, 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., TENNIS
• San Diego-ATP Semifinals, 5 p.m., TENNIS
• Tokyo-WTA Singles Final, 10 p.m., TENNIS
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Missouri at Auburn, 11 a.m., FM-94.9
• Tarleton State at UNA, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, Fm-103.5
• Vanderbilt at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
