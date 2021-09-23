Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Marshall at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Louisville at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Michigan at Rutgers, 5 p.m., BTN
• Arkansas at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECN
• Pittsburgh at Florida St., 7 p.m., ACCN
• Iowa at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN
FUTSAL
• FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Round of 16, 9:30 a.m., FS2
GOLF
• The Ryder Cup: Opening Ceremony, Whistling Straits, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (Game 1), noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
• San Francisco at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Houston at L.A. Angels, 9 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• Carolina at Houston, 7:20 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: FC Santa Lucia vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Round of 16 1st Leg, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF League: CD Universitario vs. FC Motagua, Round of 16 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS2
SWIMMING
• ISL: Match 9, 1 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds, 3 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Playoff: Dallas at Chicago, First Round, Single Elimination, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Playoff: New York at Phoenix, First Round, Single Elimination, 9 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Carolina at Houston (7:20 p.m. game joined in progress), FM-93.9
