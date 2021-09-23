Christian McCaffrey NFL football

Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers visit the Houston Texans at 7:20 tonight on NFL Network. [JACOB KUPFERMAN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jacob Kupferman - freelancer, FR171784 AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Marshall at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Louisville at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Michigan at Rutgers, 5 p.m., BTN

• Arkansas at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECN

• Pittsburgh at Florida St., 7 p.m., ACCN

• Iowa at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN

FUTSAL

• FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Round of 16, 9:30 a.m., FS2

GOLF

• The Ryder Cup: Opening Ceremony, Whistling Straits, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (Game 1), noon, MLBN

• Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m., Bally Sports South

• San Francisco at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Houston at L.A. Angels, 9 p.m., MLBN

NFL

• Carolina at Houston, 7:20 p.m., NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: FC Santa Lucia vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Round of 16 1st Leg, 7 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF League: CD Universitario vs. FC Motagua, Round of 16 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS2

SWIMMING

• ISL: Match 9, 1 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds, 3 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Playoff: Dallas at Chicago, First Round, Single Elimination, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Playoff: New York at Phoenix, First Round, Single Elimination, 9 p.m., ESPN2

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Carolina at Houston (7:20 p.m. game joined in progress), FM-93.9

