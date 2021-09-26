New York Yankees baseball

Giancarlo Stanton (27), Rougned Odor and the New York Yankees have a key game with the Boston Red Sox at 6 tonight on ESPN. [MARY SCHWALM/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mary Schwalm - freelancer, FR158029 AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: The VTB Russian Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2

• NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1

• IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs Round of 12, 6 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Georgia at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Baylor at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Pittsburgh at Miami, 2 p.m., ACCN

• Tennessee at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN

• Duke at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Arkansas at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN

• Miami at Notre Dame, noon, ACCN

• South Carolina at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., SECN

• Ohio St. at Penn St., 3 p.m., BTN

• Baylor at Kansas St., 5 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final Day, 11 a.m., NBC

• PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m., TBS

• Atlanta at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Seattle at L.A. Angels (joined in progress), 4 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon, CBS

• Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, noon, FOX

• Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m., FOX

• Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton, 8 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC, 6 p.m., FS1

• MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

SOFTBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, 3 p.m., CBSSN

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio, 7:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Metz-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Finals, 7:30 a.m., TENNIS

• Laver Cup, Day 3 Day Session, 11 a.m., TENNIS

• Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds, midnight

WNBA

• Playoff: Phoenix at Seattle, Second Round, Single Elimination, 2 p.m., ABC

• Playoff: Chicago at Minnesota, Second Round, Single Elimination, 4 p.m., ESPN2

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

NFL

• Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (and ESPN2 with Peyton and Eli Manning on broadcast)

SOCCER

• Premier League: Brighton at Crystal Palace, 2 p.m., NBCSN

SOFTBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Eberle, 6 p.m., FS1

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, 9 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP & Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., TENNIS

• Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds, midnight

--

Monday on radio

NFL

• Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

