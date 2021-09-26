Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The VTB Russian Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1
• IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs Round of 12, 6 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Georgia at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Baylor at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Pittsburgh at Miami, 2 p.m., ACCN
• Tennessee at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN
• Duke at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Arkansas at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN
• Miami at Notre Dame, noon, ACCN
• South Carolina at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., SECN
• Ohio St. at Penn St., 3 p.m., BTN
• Baylor at Kansas St., 5 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final Day, 11 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m., TBS
• Atlanta at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Seattle at L.A. Angels (joined in progress), 4 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, noon, FOX
• Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC, 6 p.m., FS1
• MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio, 7:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Metz-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Finals, 7:30 a.m., TENNIS
• Laver Cup, Day 3 Day Session, 11 a.m., TENNIS
• Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds, midnight
WNBA
• Playoff: Phoenix at Seattle, Second Round, Single Elimination, 2 p.m., ABC
• Playoff: Chicago at Minnesota, Second Round, Single Elimination, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday on TV
NFL
• Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (and ESPN2 with Peyton and Eli Manning on broadcast)
SOCCER
• Premier League: Brighton at Crystal Palace, 2 p.m., NBCSN
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Eberle, 6 p.m., FS1
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, 9 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP & Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., TENNIS
• Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds, midnight
Monday on radio
NFL
• Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
