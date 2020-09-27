Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, 1 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, 6 p.m., NBCSN
BOWLING
• PBA: The Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Wake Forest at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Duke at Louisville, 12:30 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Georgia at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN
• Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi at Louisiana State, 1 p.m., SECN
• North Carolina at Duke, 2:30 p.m., ACCN
• Missouri at South Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Wake Forest at Clemson, 4:30 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Final Round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m., TBS
• Atlanta vs. Boston, 2:10 p.m., Fox Sports South
NBA
• Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 6, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Tennessee at Minnesota, noon, CBS
• Chicago at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., NBC
RUGBY
• Champions Cup: Toulon at Exeter, Semifinal, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leeds United at Sheffield United, 6 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren, noon, ESPN2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio, 3 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, 11 a.m., NBC
WNBA
• WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 4, noon, ESPN
• WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 3, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Monday
NBA
• Western Conference Finals: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, Game 6 (if necessary), 6 p.m., TNT
NFL
• Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 6 (if necessary), 7 p.m., NBC
--
Sports on Radio
Today
MLB
• Atlanta vs. Boston, 2:10 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
NFL
• Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m. (joined in progress), FM-93.9
