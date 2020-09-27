Titans Stephen Gostkowski football

Stephen Gostkowski (3) and the unbeaten Tennessee Titans will visit the Minnesota Vikings at noon today on CBS. [WADE PAYNE/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Wade Payne

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, 1 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, 6 p.m., NBCSN

BOWLING

• PBA: The Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Wake Forest at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Duke at Louisville, 12:30 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Georgia at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN

• Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Mississippi at Louisiana State, 1 p.m., SECN

• North Carolina at Duke, 2:30 p.m., ACCN

• Missouri at South Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Arkansas at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Wake Forest at Clemson, 4:30 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Final Round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m., TBS

• Atlanta vs. Boston, 2:10 p.m., Fox Sports South

NBA

• Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 6, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• Tennessee at Minnesota, noon, CBS

• Chicago at Atlanta, noon, FOX

• Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m., FOX

• Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., NBC

RUGBY

• Champions Cup: Toulon at Exeter, Semifinal, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Leeds United at Sheffield United, 6 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

SOFTBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren, noon, ESPN2

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio, 3 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, 11 a.m., NBC

WNBA

• WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 4, noon, ESPN

• WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 3, 2 p.m., ABC

--

Monday

NBA

• Western Conference Finals: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, Game 6 (if necessary), 6 p.m., TNT

NFL

• Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 6 (if necessary), 7 p.m., NBC

--

Sports on Radio

Today

MLB

• Atlanta vs. Boston, 2:10 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday

NFL

• Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m. (joined in progress), FM-93.9

