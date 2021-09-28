Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1 and Bally Sports South
• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: CA Independiente vs. Forge FC, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 5 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. CD Guastatoya, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. Inter Moengo Tapoe, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 9:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP & Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., TENNIS
• Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP, Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds, midnight
WNBA
• Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 1, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 1, 9 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.