Jorge Soler and the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies for a critical game in the NL East race at 6:20 tonight on FS1, Bally Sports South and FM-93.9. [DERRICK TUSKAN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1 and Bally Sports South

• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: CA Independiente vs. Forge FC, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 5 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. CD Guastatoya, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 7 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. Inter Moengo Tapoe, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 9:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP & Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., TENNIS

• Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP, Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds, midnight

WNBA

• Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 1, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 1, 9 p.m., ESPN2

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

