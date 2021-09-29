Today on TV
BASEBALL
• Congressional Game for Charity, 6 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Indiana at Ohio St., 5 p.m., BTN
• Florida at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN
• Auburn at Tennessee, 7 p.m., SECN
FUTSAL
• FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Argentina, Semifinal, noon, FS2
MLB
• Washington at Colorado, 2 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: Plaza Amador vs. Santos de Guápiles, Round 16 Leg 2, 2 p.m., FS2
• Campeones Cup: Cruz Azul at Columbus Crew SC, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• CONCACAF League: Alianza FC vs. Comunicaciones FC, Round 16 Leg 2, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF League: Real Estelí F.C. vs. C.D. Marathón, Round 16 Leg 2, 9:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP, Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS
• San-Diego-ATP Early Rounds, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, (6:20 p.m. first pitch, joined in progress), FM-93.9
