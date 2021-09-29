Toronto Blue Jays baseball

Marcus Semien, right, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees at 6 tonight on ESPN as both teams try to take a step toward an American League wild card berth. [JIM MONE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jim Mone - staff, AP

Today on TV

BASEBALL

• Congressional Game for Charity, 6 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Indiana at Ohio St., 5 p.m., BTN

• Florida at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN

• Auburn at Tennessee, 7 p.m., SECN

FUTSAL

• FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Argentina, Semifinal, noon, FS2

MLB

• Washington at Colorado, 2 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: Plaza Amador vs. Santos de Guápiles, Round 16 Leg 2, 2 p.m., FS2

• Campeones Cup: Cruz Azul at Columbus Crew SC, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• CONCACAF League: Alianza FC vs. Comunicaciones FC, Round 16 Leg 2, 7 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF League: Real Estelí F.C. vs. C.D. Marathón, Round 16 Leg 2, 9:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP, Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS

• San-Diego-ATP Early Rounds, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, (6:20 p.m. first pitch, joined in progress), FM-93.9

