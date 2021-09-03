Nick Saban 090221

Alabama will open the season Saturday against Miami in Atlanta. (LYNNE SLADKY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

• AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong, Semifinal, 4:30 a.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice 1, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2

• Formula 1: Practice 2, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU

• NHRA: Qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

• Clemson at South Carolina, noon, SECN

• Georgia at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN

• Washington at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, noon, GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Lake Gibson (Florida) at Lowndes (Georgia), 7 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MLB

• Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at Miami, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., Bally Sports South

• LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLBN

PARALYMPICS

• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men's Sitting Volleyball (Bronze-Medal Match); Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis, 9 p.m., NBCSN

SWIMMING

• ISL: Match 3, noon, CBSSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, 11 a.m. (ESPN), 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (EPSN2), 

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF: Diamond League, 1 p.m., NBCSN

--

Today on radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Austin at Florence, 7 p.m., FM-94.7

• Ardmore at Brewer, 7 p.m., FM-105.1, AM-1110

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice 3, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2

• Formula 1: Qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

BIG3 BASKETBALL

• Championship, 4 p.m., CBS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe, 6:30 a.m. (GOLF), 11:30 a.m. (NBC) and 1:30 p.m. (GOLF)

• PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 1:30 p.m. (NBC)

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, 7p .m. (GOLF)

HORSE RACING

• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, 5 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., FS1

• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., Bally Sports South

PARALYMPICS

• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men's Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Women's Sitting Volleyball (Final), 8 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

--

Saturday on radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Alabama vs. Miami, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920

• Akron at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-94.9

• Southeastern Louisiana at UNA, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5

MLB

• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.