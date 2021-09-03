Today on TV
• AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong, Semifinal, 4:30 a.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice 1, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Practice 2, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU
• NHRA: Qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Clemson at South Carolina, noon, SECN
• Georgia at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN
• Washington at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, noon, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Lake Gibson (Florida) at Lowndes (Georgia), 7 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Miami, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
• LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLBN
PARALYMPICS
• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men's Sitting Volleyball (Bronze-Medal Match); Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis, 9 p.m., NBCSN
SWIMMING
• ISL: Match 3, noon, CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, 11 a.m. (ESPN), 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (EPSN2),
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF: Diamond League, 1 p.m., NBCSN
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Austin at Florence, 7 p.m., FM-94.7
• Ardmore at Brewer, 7 p.m., FM-105.1, AM-1110
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice 3, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Championship, 4 p.m., CBS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe, 6:30 a.m. (GOLF), 11:30 a.m. (NBC) and 1:30 p.m. (GOLF)
• PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, 7p .m. (GOLF)
HORSE RACING
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, 5 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
PARALYMPICS
• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men's Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Women's Sitting Volleyball (Final), 8 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama vs. Miami, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
• Akron at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-94.9
• Southeastern Louisiana at UNA, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
MLB
• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., FM-93.9
