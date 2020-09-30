Sports on TV
BOWLING
• PBA: Finals, 6 p.m., FS1
MLB
• National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN
• American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2, noon, ESPN2
• National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 1 p.m., ABC
• American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2, 2 p.m., ESPN
• American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1, 3 p.m., TBS
• National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN
• National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 1, 9 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• NBA Finals: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 1, 8 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Liga MX: Juarez at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS2
• UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, 4 a.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, 11 a.m., FM-93.9
• American League Wild Card Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
• National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., FM-93.9
