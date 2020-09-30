Marcell Ozuna baseball

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at 11 a.m. today on ESPN. [JOHN AMIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Amis

Sports on TV

BOWLING

• PBA: Finals, 6 p.m., FS1

MLB

• National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN

• American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2, noon, ESPN2

• National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 1 p.m., ABC

• American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2, 2 p.m., ESPN

• American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1, 3 p.m., TBS

• National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN

• National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 1, 9 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• NBA Finals: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 1, 8 p.m., ABC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Liga MX: Juarez at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS2

• UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, 4 a.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, 11 a.m., FM-93.9

• American League Wild Card Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

• National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., FM-93.9

