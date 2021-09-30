Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Virginia at Miami, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Kentucky at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SECN
• Penn St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
FUTSAL
• FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs. Kazakhstan, Semifinal, 11:50 a.m., FS2
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Milwaukee at St. Louis, noon, MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress), 9:30 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m., NFLN
NHL
• Preseason: Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Preseason: Vegas vs. Los Angeles, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: Deportivo Saprissa vs. Santa Lucía FC, Round 16 Leg 2, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. CD Universitario, Round 16 Leg 2, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Sofia-ATP, San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 2, 9 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.