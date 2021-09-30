Will Smith baseball Atlanta Braves

Will Smith (51), Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves are trying to close in on the National League East title. They host the Phillies at 6:20 tonight on Bally Sports South. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Virginia at Miami, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Kentucky at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SECN

• Penn St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN

FUTSAL

• FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs. Kazakhstan, Semifinal, 11:50 a.m., FS2

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Milwaukee at St. Louis, noon, MLBN

• N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress), 9:30 p.m., MLBN

NFL

• Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m., NFLN

NHL

• Preseason: Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Preseason: Vegas vs. Los Angeles, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: Deportivo Saprissa vs. Santa Lucía FC, Round 16 Leg 2, 7 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. CD Universitario, Round 16 Leg 2, 9 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Sofia-ATP, San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 2, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Today on radio

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

