Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, 2:30 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, 5 p.m., USA
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6 p.m., FS1
• PBC Fight Night: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado (Middleweights), 7 p.m. (FOX)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida St. vs. LSU, 6:30 p.m., ABC
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, noon, GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United, 10:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland, 4:30 p.m., FOX
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, 10 a.m. (ESPN), 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
WNBA
• Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 3, noon, ESPN2
• Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 3, 2 p.m., ABC
Today on radio
• Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, 1 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, 10 a.m. (ESPN), 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
