Today on TV
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Baily Sports South
• Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup Qualifying: France vs. Finland, Décines-Charpieu, France, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• CPL: FC Edmonton at Valour FC, 7 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m., ESPN
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
