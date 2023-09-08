featured Sports on TV, radio: Sept. 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) celebrates with Matt Olson after hitting a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Atlanta. John Bazemore - staff, AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVAUTO RACING• NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 3:30 p.m., FS2• NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sioux Chief Fast Track 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 5 p.m., FS1• NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs - Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 8 p.m., FS1CFL• Hamilton at Ottawa, 6 p.m., CBSSNCOLLEGE FOOTBALL• Indiana St. at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN• Illinois at Kansas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER• Boston College at NC State, 5 p.m., ACCN• Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ACCNWOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL• Clemson at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN• Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota vs. Oregon, Stanford, Calif., 6:30 p.m., Pac-12• Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge: Ohio St. at Stanford, 9 p.m., Pac-12MEN'S FIBA BASKETBALL• FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Semifinal, Manila, Philippines, 7:30 a.m., ESPN2GOLF• DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Second Round, The K Club - Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland, 7 a.m., GOLF• PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis, noon, GOLF• LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club - Kendale Course, Cincinnati, 3 p.m., GOLF• Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea, 10 p.m., GOLFHIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL• Centennial (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.), 9 p.m., ESPNUMLB• Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN• Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports SoutheastNBA G-LEAGUE• Exhibition: Perth at Team Ignite, 8 p.m., NBATVMEN'S SOCCER• UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Georgia vs. Spain, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia, 10:50 a.m., FS2• UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Turkey vs. Armenia, Group D, Eskisehir, Turkey, 1:30 p.m., FS2• CPL: Valour FC at York United FC, 6 p.m., FS2TENNIS• ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m., ESPN2• ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y., 2 p.m., ESPN• ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y., 6 p.m., ESPNWNBA• Seattle at Dallas, 7 p.m., ION• Las Vegas at Phoenix, 9 p.m., ION--Today on radioHIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL• Austin at Sparkman, 7 p.m., FM-104.9 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Tennis Soccer (us) Basketball Motor Racing Linguistics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSouthwest Decatur grocery store and plaza have new owners, plans for renovationsField of dreams: Hartselle native captain of the University of Alabama CrimsonettesBridge routes proposed; duck hunters fear impact on Swan Creek WMAPolice: 6 arrested at Decatur drug houseTwo Mexican restaurants in Decatur face possible closure for not remitting sales taxesAthens' Dowland commits to AuburnFuqua runs wild as Austin downs DecaturUPDATE: Harvest 16-year-old was motorist who died in Courtland crash after pursuit that began in DecaturPresbyterian Towers residents evacuated after mechanical room fireCity works with 2 restaurants that were behind on tax payments Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCouncil sends employee pay issue back to Personnel Board (2)Huntsville lawmaker agrees to plead guilty to voter fraud (2)An unexpected opportunity: Priceville's England embracing new role (1)Should Alabama adopt a lottery? (1)Passion project: Barkley Bridge students knit blankets for senior citizens (1)Elderly victim says son tied her to riding mower, threatened her with chainsaw (1)Pope says 'backward' US conservatives have replaced faith with ideology (1)No applicants interviewed before Hartselle school board appointment made (1)EDITORIAL: High-speed rail is on the wrong track (1)Bridge routes proposed; duck hunters fear impact on Swan Creek WMA (1)Freedom of the Water: North Alabama girl wins 6 golds, sets 3 national records at Paralympic swimming event (1)Morgan County Sheriff’s Office feels sting of nationwide recruitment struggle (1)US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane (1)Police: Good Samaritans stopped attempted rape (1)Frederick Norman Stephens III (1)Sandlin presents alternate city pay plan with COLA, firefighter raises (1)Schools should teach, not paddle, students (1)EDITORIAL: Botched medical marijuana rollout is the Alabama way (1)Sen. McConnell's health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says (1)UPDATE: Harvest 16-year-old was motorist who died in Courtland crash after pursuit that began in Decatur (1)Medical Cannabis commission re-issues licenses (1)West Morgan jumps out early over Ardmore (1)City works with 2 restaurants that were behind on tax payments (1)Miami Herald: Couple's arrest encouraging proof FBI still hunting down rioters (1)Visitors bureau asks for $50,000 to pursue major bike trail grant (1)Judges reject Alabama's congressional lines, will draw new districts to increase Black voting power (1) Online Poll Is revocation of a business license an appropriate penalty for failure to remit sales taxes to the city? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.