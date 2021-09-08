Today on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Nebraska at Creighton, 6:30 p.m., FS1
MLB
• 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 10 a.m., MLBN
• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Chicago White Sox at Oakland (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF: Diamond League, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
WNBA
• Phoenix at Atlanta, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Minnesota at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta (joined in progress), FM-93.9
