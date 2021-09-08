Ozzie Albies Braves baseball

Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves continue their push for an NL East title when they host the Washington Nationals at 6:20 tonight on Bally Sports South and FM-93.9. [JOE MAHONEY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Joe Mahoney - freelancer, FR170458 AP

Today on TV

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Nebraska at Creighton, 6:30 p.m., FS1

MLB

• 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 10 a.m., MLBN

• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Chicago White Sox at Oakland (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF: Diamond League, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

WNBA

• Phoenix at Atlanta, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Minnesota at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta (joined in progress), FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.