CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, Ile d'Oleron Le Chateau-d'Oleron to Ile de Re Saint-Martin-de-Re, 104 miles, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

MLB

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2 p.m., MLBN

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., FS1

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs. England, League A Group 2, Copenhagen, Denmark, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Liga MX: Atlas FC at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., 6 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

Los Angeles vs. New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Minnesota vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN2

Indiana vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m., ESPN2

Today on radio

MLB

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

