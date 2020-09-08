Today on TV
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, Ile d'Oleron Le Chateau-d'Oleron to Ile de Re Saint-Martin-de-Re, 104 miles, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
MLB
• Minnesota at St. Louis, 2 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., FS1
• Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs. England, League A Group 2, Copenhagen, Denmark, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Liga MX: Atlas FC at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m., ESPN
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Los Angeles vs. New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Minnesota vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Indiana vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.