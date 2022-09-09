Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, 2 p.m., FS2
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, 4 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs - Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, 6:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay section
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Virginia Tech at Virginia, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Wisconsin at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, noon, GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club, 3 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lehigh (Fla.), 7 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Toronto at Texas, 7 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CPL: FC Edmonton at York United FC, 6:30 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX: Monterrey at Juárez, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, 2 p.m., 6 p.m. (ESPN)
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Seattle, 8:40 p.m., FM-93.9
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Muscle Shoals at Athens, 7 p.m., FM-100.1
• Lawrence County at Ardmore, 7 p.m., FM-97.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, 2 p.m., USA
BASKETBALL
• 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 6 p.m., NBATV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay section
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• The Kentucky Turf Cup: From Kentucky Downs, 4 p.m., CNBC
MLB
• L.A. Angles at Houston, 6 p.m., FOX
• Atlanta at Seattle, 8:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., USA
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FASL: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur, 6:30 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama at Texas, 11 a.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
• Virginia-Wise at North Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• San Jose State at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., FM-94.9
MLB
• Atlanta at Seattle, 8:10 p.m., FM-93.9
