Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, 9 a.m., USA
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, 11 a.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, 2:30 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Vanderbilt at Wake Forest, 10 a.m., ACCN
• Ball State at Georgia, 11 a.m., SECN
• Delaware State at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• James Madison at Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Nebraska at Colorado, 11 a.m., FOX
• Notre Dame at NC State, 11 a.m., ABC
• Purdue at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Troy at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FS1
• Utah at Baylor, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Youngstown State at Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN
• Charleston Southern at Clemson, 1:15 p.m., ACCN
• Iowa at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., FOX
• Ole Miss at Tulane, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Richmond at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• Texas A&M at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• UNLV at Michigan, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• UTEP at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• Wagner at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Kent State at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SECN
• Marshall at East Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Tulsa at Washington, 4 p.m., Pac-12
• Appalachian State at North Carolina, 4:15 p.m., ACCN
• Cincinnati at Pitt, 5:30 p.m., CW Network
• Oregon at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., FOX
• Texas at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN
• UCF at Boise State, 6 p.m., FS1
• Arizona at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SECN
• Charlotte at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., NBC
• Eastern Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN
• McNeese at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., BTN
• UCLA at San Diego State, 6:30 p.m., CBS
• Wisconsin at Washington State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• Air Force at Sam Houston, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Southern Miss at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
• UC Davis at Oregon State, 8 p.m., Pac-12
• Stanford at USC, 9 p.m., FOX
• Auburn at Cal, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma State at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
• Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, 10 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• The Irish Champion Stakes, 8:30 a.m., FS2
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 7 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Seattle at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., FS1
• San Diego at Houston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Cleveland at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Belgium, Group F, 7:50 a.m., FS1
• UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Ukraine vs. England, Group C, 10:50 a.m., FS2
• International Friendly: Germany vs. Japan, 1:30 p.m., FS2
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, 4:30 p.m., TNT
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL UKG Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Racing Louisville FC, Final, 11:30 a.m., CBS
TENNIS
• WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Memorial van Damme (Taped), noon, CNBC
--
Today on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• North Alabama at Tarleton State, 6 p.m., FM-98.3 and FM-103.5
• Texas at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
• Auburn at Cal, 9:30 p.m., FM-94.9
--
Sunday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, 2 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs - Round of 16, 2 p.m., USA
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Clemson at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN
• North Carolina at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Penn St. at Louisville, noon, ESPN2
FIBA MEN'S BASKETBALL
• FIBA World Cup: Germany vs. Serbia, Final, 7:30 a.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• San Diego at Houston, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Cleveland at LA Angels, 4 p.m., MLBN
• Colorado at San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN
NFL FOOTBALL
• Tennessee at New Orleans, noon, CBS
• Carolina at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• Philadelphia at New England, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Green Bay at Chicago, 3:35 p.m., FOX
• Dallas at NY Giants, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Northern Ireland, Group H, 7:50 a.m., FS2
• UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Finland vs. Denmark, Group H, 10:50 a.m., FS2
• UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Albania vs. Poland, Group E, 1:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, noon, ESPN
• ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Osaka-WTA Early Rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• The 5th Avenue Mile, 11 a.m., NBC
WNBA
• Chicago at Connecticut, noon, CBSSN
• Washington at New York, noon, NBATV
• Phoenix at Las Vegas, 2 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sunday on radio
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 1, 12:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 2, 5:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
NFL
• Buffalo at NY Jets, 8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN2
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 1, 12:05 p.m., FM-93.9
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 2, 5:40 p.m., FM-93.9
