Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Edward Waters at Benedict, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• South Carolina at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN
• TCU at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN
• Penn St. at Virginia, 7 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
• Hockey Heroes: FDNY vs. NYPD, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, noon, MLBN
• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NFL
• Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• CPL: Calvary FC at Pacific FC, 9 p.m., FS2
SURFING
• WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl WSL Finals, 10 a.m., FS2
SWIMMING
• ISL: Match 5, 1 p.m., CBSSN
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF: Diamond League, noon, NBCSN
TENNIS
• WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta (6:20 game to be joined in progress), FM-93.9
