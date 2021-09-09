Tom Brady football

Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers open their season against the Dallas Cowboys at 7:20 tonight on NBC. [JUSTIN REX/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Edward Waters at Benedict, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• South Carolina at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN

• TCU at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN

• Penn St. at Virginia, 7 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

• Hockey Heroes: FDNY vs. NYPD, 7 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, noon, MLBN

• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

NFL

• Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• CPL: Calvary FC at Pacific FC, 9 p.m., FS2

SURFING

• WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl WSL Finals, 10 a.m., FS2

SWIMMING

• ISL: Match 5, 1 p.m., CBSSN

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF: Diamond League, noon, NBCSN

TENNIS

• WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, 6 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NBATV

Today on Radio

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta (6:20 game to be joined in progress), FM-93.9

