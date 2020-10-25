Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Portugese Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 400, 11 a.m., FS1
• NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, 1 p.m., FS1
• MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 1, 1 p.m., FS2
• IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
• MotoGP: The Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit, 3:30 p.m., NBC
• MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 2, 5 p.m., FS2
BOWLING
• PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, 4 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Wake Forest at Duke, 11 a.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Notre Dame at Louisville, 12:30 p.m., ACCN
• Florida at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN
• Arkansas at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SECN
• Georgia at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Louisville at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ACCN
• Virginia Tech at Duke, 4:30 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS2
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 7th-Place Game, noon, ESPN2
• GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 5th-Place Game, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 3rd-Place Game, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• World Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, 7 p.m., FOX
NFL
• Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Regional Coverage: Carolina at New Orleans, noon, FOX
• Regional Coverage: San Francisco at New England, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Seattle at Arizona, 7:20 p.m., NBC
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Everton at Southampton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• MLS: L.A. Galaxy at L.A. FC, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Liga MX: Club Atlético at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m., FS1
SWIMMING
• ISL: The N 3, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, 11 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Finals, 8:30 a.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
Today
MLB
• World Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Carolina at New Orleans, noon, FM-93.9
• Kansas City at Denver, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
