Austin Barnes

Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the World Series at 7 p.m. tonight on FOX. [ERIC GAY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Eric Gay - staff, AP

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: The Portugese Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2

• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 400, 11 a.m., FS1

• NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, 1 p.m., FS1

• MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 1, 1 p.m., FS2

• IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 1:30 p.m., NBC

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

• MotoGP: The Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit, 3:30 p.m., NBC

• MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 2, 5 p.m., FS2

BOWLING

• PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, 4 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Wake Forest at Duke, 11 a.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Notre Dame at Louisville, 12:30 p.m., ACCN

• Florida at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN

• Arkansas at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SECN

• Georgia at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Louisville at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ACCN

• Virginia Tech at Duke, 4:30 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS2

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 7th-Place Game, noon, ESPN2

• GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 5th-Place Game, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 3rd-Place Game, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• World Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, 7 p.m., FOX

NFL

• Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Tennessee, noon, CBS

• Regional Coverage: Carolina at New Orleans, noon, FOX

• Regional Coverage: San Francisco at New England, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Seattle at Arizona, 7:20 p.m., NBC

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Premier League: Everton at Southampton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• MLS: L.A. Galaxy at L.A. FC, 2:30 p.m., ABC

• Liga MX: Club Atlético at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m., FS1

SWIMMING

• ISL: The N 3, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, 11 a.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Finals, 8:30 a.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

Today

MLB

• World Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Carolina at New Orleans, noon, FM-93.9

• Kansas City at Denver, 3 p.m., FM-93.9

