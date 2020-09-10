Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 7 p.m., FS2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• UAB at Miami (Fla.), 7 p.m., ACCN

CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Correze, 135 miles, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, 8 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, First Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., 3 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 6 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Detroit at St. Louis, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Washington, 5 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Kansas City at Cleveland, 5 p.m., MLBN

• L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NFL

• Houston at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., NBC

NBA

• Western Conference Semifinals: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Western Conference Final: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, 7 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

• RFL: Wakefield Trinity at Hull FC, 11:55 a.m., FS2

• RFL: Warrington at Castleford, 2 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y., 2 p.m., ESPN2

• WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., 6 p.m., ESPN2

• WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., 8 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Indiana vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Washington vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Sports on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, 5 p.m., FM-93.9

