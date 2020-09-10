Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 7 p.m., FS2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• UAB at Miami (Fla.), 7 p.m., ACCN
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Correze, 135 miles, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, 8 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, First Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 6 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Detroit at St. Louis, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Washington, 5 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Kansas City at Cleveland, 5 p.m., MLBN
• L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• Houston at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., NBC
NBA
• Western Conference Semifinals: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Western Conference Final: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, 7 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
• RFL: Wakefield Trinity at Hull FC, 11:55 a.m., FS2
• RFL: Warrington at Castleford, 2 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y., 2 p.m., ESPN2
• WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., 6 p.m., ESPN2
• WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., 8 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Indiana vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Washington vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Sports on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 5 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.