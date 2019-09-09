Today
Sports on TV
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Boston or Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
NFL
• Houston at New Orleans, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Denver at Oakland, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP, Pro Circuit Cary, 7 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• U.S. vs. Europe, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Braves at Phillies, 6 p.m, FM-93.9
NFL
• Broncos at Raiders, 9:20 p.m., FM-93.9
