AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Reading, 11 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Arkansas State at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Chattanooga at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network
• Eastern Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
• Kansas State at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Miami Ohio at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• N.C. State at West Virginia, 11 a.m., FS1
• Ohio State at Indiana, 11 a.m., FOX
• Pittsburgh at Penn State, 11 a.m., ABC
• New Mexico at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• Alabama at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• Army at UTSA, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
• East Carolina at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Georgia Southern at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• Memphis at South Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Oklahoma State at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Stanford at UCF, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• UNLV at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• USC at BYU, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Colorado State at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network
•Iowa at Iowa State, 3 p.m., FS1
• SE Louisiana at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC Network alternate
• Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Kent State at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
• Lamar at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
• Clemson at Syracuse, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• Northwestern State at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
• SEMO at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network alternate
• TCU at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN
• Northern Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m., FS1
• Oklahoma at UCLA, 7 p.m., FOX
• Texas at Rice, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Portland State at Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
• Texas Tech at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, 2 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 3, 5 a.m. Sunday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, 1:30 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (1 p.m.) OR New York Yankees at Toronto (2 p.m.), MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 4 p.m., MLB and Fox Sports South
• Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB
• Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Angels OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Koln, 8:30 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: TBA, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig, 11:30 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey, 4:55 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• WTA: Zhengzhou & Nanchang Semifinals, 2 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, Singles & Doubles Semifinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA: The Hana-Cupid Open, Singles Final, 6:30 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Singles Final, 10 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA: The Jiangxi Open, Singles Final, Midnight, TENNIS
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• FIBA World Cup China 2019: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, 3 a.m. Sunday, ESPN
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-97.1
• Clemson at Syracuse (joined in progress), FM-93.9
