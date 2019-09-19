Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Houston at Tulane, 7 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Michigan at Penn State, 5 p.m., BTN
• Auburn at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
• Michigan State at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Washington at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• European Tour Golf, BMW PGA Championship, 8 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF
• Asian Tour, The Shinhan Dongue Open, 9 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia or Seattle at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 11:10 a.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• San Diego at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., MLB
NFL
• Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m., NFL
SURFING
• WSL, Championship tour, 10 a.m., FS2
• WSL. Championship Tour, 6 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• WTA, The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, 10 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Las Vegas at Washington, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Braves at Phillies, 11:10 a.m., Fox Sports Southeast
