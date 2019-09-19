Mariota, Titans sack Mayfield, hyped Browns 43-13 in opener

Marcus Mariota (8), Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans head to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars today at 7:20 p.m. on the NFL Network. [DAVID RICHARD/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 David Richard

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Houston at Tulane, 7 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Michigan at Penn State, 5 p.m., BTN

• Auburn at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

• Michigan State at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Washington at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FS1

GOLF

• European Tour Golf, BMW PGA Championship, 8 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF

• Asian Tour, The Shinhan Dongue Open, 9 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia or Seattle at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 11:10 a.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• San Diego at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., MLB

NFL

• Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m., NFL

SURFING

• WSL, Championship tour, 10 a.m., FS2

• WSL. Championship Tour, 6 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• WTA, The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, 10 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Las Vegas at Washington, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Braves at Phillies, 11:10 a.m., Fox Sports Southeast

