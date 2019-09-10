Today
Sports on TV
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia (6 p.m.) OR Washington at Minnesota (6:30 p.m.), MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Euro 2020: England vs. Kosovo, Qualifying, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, 7 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, 5 a.m. Wednesday, TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• Day 2: U.S. vs. Europe, 11 a.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
