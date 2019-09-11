Natasha Howard WNBA basketball

Natasha Howard, right, shoots over Washington Mystics center Emma Meesseman (33) last month. Howard and the Seattle Storm host Minnesota in a WNBA playoff elimination game at 9 p.m. tonight on ESPN2. [NICK WASS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nick Wass

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Oregon at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPNU

CYCLING

• Vuelta A Espana: Stage 17, 124 miles, Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara, Spain (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Belmont Live Racing, 2 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN, Fox Sports Southeast

• Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

• NWSL: Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

TENNIS

• WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

• USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS

• WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. Thursday, TENNIS

WNBA

• Playoffs: Phoenix at Chicago, Elimination Game, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Playoffs: Minnesota at Seattle, Elimination Game, 8 p.m., ESPN2

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• FIBA World Basketball: France vs. U.S., Quarterfinal, 6 a.m., ESPNEWS

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia (joined in progress after Chris Willis Show), FM-93.9

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.