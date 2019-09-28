AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
• PBC: Prelims, 6:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Buffalo at Miami Ohio, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Central Michigan at Western Michigan, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Kansas at TCU, 11 a.m., FS1
• Middle Tennessee at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network
• Northwestern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ABC
• Rutgers at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN
• Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX
• Clemson at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Florida Atlantic at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
• Georgia Tech at Temple, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Indiana at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• Iowa State at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Minnesota at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• USC at Washington, 2:30 p.m., FOX
• Virginia at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC
• SMU at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Towson at Florida, 3 p.m., SEC Network
• Mississippi State at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN
• UConn at UCF, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Colorado State at Utah State, CBSSN
• Kentucky at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
• Ohio State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Washington State at Utah, 9 p.m., FS1
• Hawaii at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
• UCLA at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, third round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Pure Insurance Open, third round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, third round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Park Live, 1:30 p.m., FS2
• Super Saturday, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Cleveland at Washington, 3 p.m., FS1
• Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals OR Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 6 p.m., FOX
• Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports South
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Liverpool at Sheffield United, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Bologna at Udinese, 7:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Premier League: TBA, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Paderborn 07, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga: Schalke at RB Leipzig, 8:30 a.m., FS2
• Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, 11:20 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Manchester City at Everton, 11:30 a.m., NBC
TENNIS
• ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Semifinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Chengdu Opens, Finals & The China Open, Early Rounds, 11:30 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF: World Track & Field Championships 2019, Day 2, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• IAAF: World Track & Field Championships 2019, Day 2 (taped), 8 p.m., NBC
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. (11:30 pregame), FM-93.9
• Presbyterian at North Alabama, 3 p.m., FM-97.1
• Mississippi State at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-97.9
MLB
• Atlanta at New York Mets (joined in progress), FM-93.9
