Sports on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Notre Dame at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC
• North Carolina State at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• European Tour, The KLM Open, 4:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour, 2 a.m. (Friday), Solheim Cup, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Longview (Texas) at John Tyler (Texas), 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Detroit or Milwaukee at Miami, noon, MLB
• Chicago Cubs at San Diego or St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m., MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 6 p.m., FOX
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
NFL
• Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m., NFL
TENNIS
• WTA, The Zhengzhou Open, 6 a.m., TENNIS
• USTA, Pro Circuit, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• USTA, Pro Circuit, 4:30 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA, The Hana-Cupid, Zhengzhou, and Jiangxi Opens, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS
MEN'S BASKETBALL
• FIBA World Cup China 2019, Spain vs. Australia, 3 a.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Braves at Phillies, joined in progress after Hey coach, FM-93.9
