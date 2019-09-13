Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Reading, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See Gameday special section
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, 2 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• IMG Academy (Fla.) at St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.), 6 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Live, 3:30 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., MLB
• Minnesota at Cleveland (6 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at St. Louis (7 p.m.), MLB
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 1:30 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Club Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Quarterfinals, noon, TENNIS
• WTA: The Hana-Cupid Open, Semifinals, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• FIBA World Cup China 2019: Spain vs. Australia, Semifinal I, 3 a.m., ESPN
• FIBA World Cup China 2019: Argentina vs. France, Semifinal II, 7 a.m., ESPNEWS
--
Sports on TV
Saturday
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Reading, 11 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See Gameday special section
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, 2 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 3, 5 a.m. Sunday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, 1:30 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (1 p.m.) OR New York Yankees at Toronto (2 p.m.), MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 4 p.m., MLB and Fox Sports South
• Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB
• Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Angels OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Koln, 8:30 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Tottenham at Crystal Palace, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig, 11:30 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey, 4:55 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• WTA: Zhengzhou & Nanchang Semifinals, 2 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, Singles & Doubles Semifinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA: The Hana-Cupid Open, Singles Final, 6:30 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Singles Final, 10 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA: The Jiangxi Open, Singles Final, Midnight, TENNIS
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• FIBA World Cup China 2019: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, 3 a.m. Sunday, ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
Saturday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Kent State at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-97.9
• Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-97.1
• Clemson at Syracuse (joined in progress), FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.