Armstrong, Jones top horses in No. 9 Irish rushing stable

Notre Dame takes on Louisville today at 7 p.m. on ESPN. [NAM Y. HUH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nam Y. Huh

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NHRA drag racing, 10 a.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Notre Dame at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour, Tour Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Texas at N.Y. Yankees, noon, ESPN

• Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Houston at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., ESPN

• Colorado at L.a. Dodgers or Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7 p.m.,  MLB

TENNIS

• U.S. Open, round of 16, 10 a.m., ESPN2

• U.S. Open, round of 16, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• U.S. Open, round of 16, 6 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Blue Jays at Braves, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Notre Dame at Louisville, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

