Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA drag racing, 10 a.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Notre Dame at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour, Tour Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Texas at N.Y. Yankees, noon, ESPN
• Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Houston at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Colorado at L.a. Dodgers or Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7 p.m., MLB
TENNIS
• U.S. Open, round of 16, 10 a.m., ESPN2
• U.S. Open, round of 16, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• U.S. Open, round of 16, 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Blue Jays at Braves, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Notre Dame at Louisville, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
