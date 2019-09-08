Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One, The Italian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup series, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Monster Energy cup Series, The Brickyard 400, 1 p.m., NBC
GOLF
• European Tour, The Porsche European Open, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
MLB
• Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, noon, TBS
• Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Detroit at Oakland or Colorado at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Tennessee at Cleveland, noon, CBS
• Atlanta at Minnesota, noon, FOX
• N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m., NBC
ROAD RUNNING
• The Fifth Avenue Mile, 11:30 a.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA, Norway vs. Sweden, Euro 2020 qualifying, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News
TENNIS
• US Open women's doubles championship, noon, ESPN
• US Open, Men's singles championship, 3 p.m., ESPN
• WTA, The Hana Cupid, Zhengzhou and Jiangxi Opens, 10 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Nationals at Braves, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Titans at Browns, FM-107.3
• Colts at Chargers, FM-93.9 (joined in progress)
• Steelers at Patriots, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
Sports on TV
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Boston or Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
NFL
• Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP, Pro Circuit Cary, 7 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• U.S. vs. Europe, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Braves at Phillies, 6 p.m, FM-93.9
NFL
• Broncos at Raiders, 9:20 p.m., FM-93.9
