Titans try to stay focused after big road win to open season

The Tennessee Titans host the Indianapolis Colts today at noon on CBS. [RON SCHWANE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ron Schwane

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NHRA drag racing, Dodge Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1

• IMSA Sports Car Championship, The Monterey Grand Prix, 2 p.m. NBC

• NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, The South Point 400, 6 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• North Carolina at Arkansas, noon, ESPNU

GOLF

• LPGA, Solheim Cup, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA, Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, 2 p.m, GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge, 5 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, noon, TBS

• Oakland at Texas or Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:30 p.m., MLB

• L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon, CBS

• Dallas at Washington, noon, FOX

• New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m., FOX

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Men's soccer

• Premier League, Everton at Bournemouth, 7:55 p.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, 8:30 a.m., FS1

• Premier League, Arsenal at Watford, 10:25 p.m., NBCSN

• Serie A, Sassoula at AS Roma, 10:55 a.m., ESPN News

• Bundesliga, Schalke 04 at Paderborn, 11 a.m., FS1

• Premier League, Manchester City at Norwich City, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• MLS, D.C. United at Portland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

• MFL, Pachuca at Santos Laguna,  6:30 p.m., FS2

• MLS, Sporting KC at L.A. Galaxy, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• USTA, Pro Circuit Cary, finals, noon, TENNIS

• WTA, The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific, and Guangzhou Opens, 9 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Seattle at Los Angeles, 2 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

• Spain vs. Argentina, final, 7 a.m., ESPN2

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Braves at Nationals, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Bears at Broncos, joined in progress, FM-93.9

• Eagles at Falcons, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday

MLB

• Washington at St. Louis or San Diego at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., MLB

• Kansas City at Oakland or Miami at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., MLB

NFL

• Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, West Ham at Aston Villa, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP, The Moselle Open, 11 a.m., TENNIS

• WTA, The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, 9 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Browns at Jets, 7:15 p.m. FM-93.9

• Bears at Broncos, joined in 

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.