The Latest: Rain delaying most matches at US Open

ESPN will televise the men's and women's quarterfinals of the U.S. Open today at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. [SARAH STIER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Sarah Stier

Today

Sports on TV

GOLF

• World Long Drive Tour, 7:30 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Minnesota at Boston or N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly, U.S. vs. Portugal, 7 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, 11 a.m., ESPN

• U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, 6 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Washington at New York, 6 p.m., NBA

• Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Blue Jays at Braves, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

