Today
Sports on TV
MLB
• Washington at St. Louis or San Diego at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., MLB
• Kansas City at Oakland or Miami at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., MLB
NFL
• Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, West Ham at Aston Villa, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP, The Moselle Open, 11 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA, The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, 9 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Browns at Jets, 7:15 p.m. FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.