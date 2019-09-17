Connecticut Sun

Jasmine Thomas (left), Courtney Williams and the Connecticut Sun will host the Los Angeles Sparks in game one of a WNBA semifinal series at 6 p.m. tonight on ESPN2. [SEAN D. ELLIOT/THE DAY via AP]

 SEAN D. ELLIOT

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Notre Dame at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Florida State at Florida, 5 p.m., SEC

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Triple-A National Championship: Sacramento vs. Columbus, 7 p.m., FS1

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Kansas City at Oakland OR Miami at Arizona (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Champions League: Slavia Prague at Inter Milan, Group F, 11:55 a.m., TNT

• UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Napoli, Group E, 2 p.m., TNT

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

• NWSL: Houston at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

TENNIS

• ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS

• ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. Wednesday, TENNIS

• WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

• Playoffs: Los Angeles at Connecticut, Semifinals, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Playoffs: Las Vegas at Washington, Semifinals, Game 1, 8 p.m., ESPN2

WRESTLING

• UWW: World Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (taped), 5 p.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

