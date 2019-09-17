Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Notre Dame at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Florida State at Florida, 5 p.m., SEC
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Triple-A National Championship: Sacramento vs. Columbus, 7 p.m., FS1
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Kansas City at Oakland OR Miami at Arizona (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Champions League: Slavia Prague at Inter Milan, Group F, 11:55 a.m., TNT
• UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Napoli, Group E, 2 p.m., TNT
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• NWSL: Houston at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
TENNIS
• ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS
• ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. Wednesday, TENNIS
• WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Playoffs: Los Angeles at Connecticut, Semifinals, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Playoffs: Las Vegas at Washington, Semifinals, Game 1, 8 p.m., ESPN2
WRESTLING
• UWW: World Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (taped), 5 p.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.