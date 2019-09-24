Washington Nationals

Brian Dozier (9), Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals hope to do more celebrating this week at home against Philadelphia. The Nationals are trying to clinch an appearance in next week's National League Wild Card game. Tuesday afternoon's game is on MLB Network. [WILFREDO LEE/The ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Wilfredo Lee

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• Philadelphia at Washington, Noon, MLB

• Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Oakland at Los Angeles OR Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB

RUGBY

• World Cup 2019: Fiji vs. Uruguay, Pool D, Midnight, NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., TENNIS

• ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas, Semifinals, Game 4, 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. (6 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9

DecaturDaily.com
