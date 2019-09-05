Max Fried baseball

Max Fried is set to be the starting pitcher tonight as the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals in the first game of a four-game series at SunTrust Park. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Bazemore

Sports on TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

• Finals Series: Essendon vs. West Coast, Elimination Final, 5 a.m., FS2

• Finals: Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, 4:30 a.m. Friday, FS2

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Marquette at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., FS1

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, 4 a.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, 8 a.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, 4 a.m. Friday, GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Trinity Christian (Texas) at Parish Episcopal (Texas), 7 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• San Francisco at St. Louis OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, Noon, MLB

• Los Angeles Angels at Oakland (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee OR Washington at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

NFL

• Green Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m., NBC

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA: Italy vs. Armenia, Euro 2020 Qualifier, 10:50 a.m., ESPNEWS

• UEFA: Switzerland vs. Ireland, Euro 2020 Qualifier, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

TENNIS

• U.S. Open: Women's Semifinals, 6 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

