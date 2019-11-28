Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• ESPN Orlando Invitational: Temple vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, 10 a.m., ESPN2
• ESPN Orlando Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Harvard, Quarterfinal, noon, ESPN2
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Michigan vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
• Wooden Legacy: Long Beach State vs. Providence, Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Barclays Center Classic: Memphis vs. North Carolina State, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• ESPN Orlando Invitational: Fairfield vs. Southern California, Quarterfinal, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Wooden Legacy: Wake Forest vs. College of Charleston, Quarterfinal, 3:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
• ESPN Orlando Invitational: Davidson vs. Marquette, Quarterfinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Alabama vs. Iowa State, Consolation Semifinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Las Vegas Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Iowa, Semifinal, 7 p.m., FS1
• Wooden Legacy: Central Florida vs. Pennsylvania, Quarterfinal, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Wooden Legacy: Pepperdine vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• Las Vegas Invitational: San Diego State vs. Creighton, Semifinal, 9:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Mississippi at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., FOX
• Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., CBS
• New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m., NBC
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS2
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Alabama vs. Iowa State, Consolation Semifinal, 5:30 p.m. (4:30 pregame), FM-93.9
NFL
• New Orleans at Atlanta (joined in progress), FM-93.9
