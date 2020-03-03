Ashton Hagans Kentucky basketball

Kentucky's Ashton Hagans and the Wildcats host Tennessee at 8 p.m. on ESPN. [JAMES CRISP/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Mississippi State at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• Maryland at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN

• Michigan State at Penn State, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Syracuse at Boston College, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Ohio at Akron, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Marquette at DePaul, 7 p.m., FS1

• Vanderbilt at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Purdue at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

• Tennessee at Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• West Virginia at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• Spring Training: Boston vs. NY Yankees, Noon, ESPN

NBA

• Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Philadelphia at LA Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• DFB-Pokal: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

• WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS

• WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• ASUN Tournament Quarterfinals, North Alabama at Stetson, 6 p.m., FM-97.1

• Vanderbilt at Alabama, 7:30 p.m. (6:30 pregame), FM-93.9

