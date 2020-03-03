Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Mississippi State at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Maryland at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
• Michigan State at Penn State, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Syracuse at Boston College, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Ohio at Akron, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Marquette at DePaul, 7 p.m., FS1
• Vanderbilt at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Purdue at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
• Tennessee at Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• West Virginia at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Spring Training: Boston vs. NY Yankees, Noon, ESPN
NBA
• Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Philadelphia at LA Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• DFB-Pokal: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
• WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• ASUN Tournament Quarterfinals, North Alabama at Stetson, 6 p.m., FM-97.1
• Vanderbilt at Alabama, 7:30 p.m. (6:30 pregame), FM-93.9
