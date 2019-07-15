TODAY
SPORTS ON TV
CYCLING
• Tour de France, Stage 10, 7 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• San Francisco at Colorado, 1 p.m., MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Houston at L.a. Angels or San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
NBA
• Summer League championship, 8 p.m., ESPN2
POKER
• World Series of Poker, 9 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• WTT, Vegas Rollers vs. Washington Kastles, 6 p.m., CBSSN
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB
• Braves at Brewers, 7:10 p.m., FM-93.9
