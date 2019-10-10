Rays chase Verlander early, beat Astros 4-1 to even ALDS

Houston and Tampa Bay play the deciding game of their ALDS series today at 6 p.m. on FS1. [CHRIS O'MEARA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Chris O'Meara

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session 1, 7:55 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session 2, 11:55 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Syracuse at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Louisiana (Monroe) at Texas State, 8:15 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN's COLLEGE SOCCER

• Penn State at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN

• Arkansas at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., SEC

• Ohio State at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• European Tour: The Italian Open, first round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Houston Open, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

• FIG World Championship: From Stuttgart, Germany, 9 a.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

• Belmont Park Live, noon, FS2

MLB

• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 5, 6 p.m., FS1

NBA

• Preseason: Brooklyn vs. LA Lakers, 6:30 a.m., NBA

• Preseason: Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NFL

• NY Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL

MEN'S SOCCER

• Euro 2020 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

TENNIS

• ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, 5:30 a.m, TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Quarterfinals, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS

• ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Quarterfinals, 5:30 a.m, Friday, TENNIS

WNBA

• WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 5, 7 p.m., ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Rays at Astros, joined in progress after "Hey, Coach," FM-93.9

