Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, 3 p.m., FOX
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Xavier at St. Johns, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• North Carolina at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN
• North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Iowa State at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Jackson State at Prairie View A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN
• Oregon State at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
• Washington at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., NHLN
Sports on Radio
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• NW Regional: Rogers vs. Haleyville, 9 a.m., FM-93.9
• NW Regional: Deshler vs. Priceville, noon, FM-93.9
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• NW Regional: Brooks vs. West Morgan, 1:30 p.m., FM-93.9
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UNA at Stetson, 6 p.m., FM-97.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.