Sports on TV

Sunday

AUTO RACING

• FIM MotoGP: The Andalucia Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., noon, GOLF

PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., 2 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS1

LACROSSE

MLL: TBD, Championship, Annapolis, Md., 1 p.m., ESPN

PLL: Waterdogs vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 3 p.m., NBC

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, noon, TBS

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLBN

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN

NBA

Exhibition: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 11 a.m., NBATV

Exhibition: Indiana vs. Dallas, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 3 p.m., NBATV

Exhibition: Portland vs. Toronto, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., 5 p.m., NBATV

Exhibition: Houston vs. Memphis, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 7 p.m., NBATV

MEN'S SOCCER

Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Everton, 10 a.m., CNBC

Serie A: Lecce at Bologna, 10 a.m., ESPN2

Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City, 10 a.m., NBC

MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. NY City FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m., FS1

MLS is Back Tournament: Kansas City vs. Vancouver, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 10 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Chicago, Final, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah, 11:30 a.m., CBS

TENNIS

WTT: New York vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 11 a.m., CBSSN

The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, 11 a.m., TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS

WTT: San Diego vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 6 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA

Connecticut vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN

Chicago vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 2 p.m., ABC

Dallas vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 4 p.m., CBSSN

--

Monday

Sports on TV

MLB

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 2:30 p.m., MLBN

Arizona at San Diego, 3 p.m., ESPN

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports South

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., ESPN

MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA

Exhibition: Washington vs. L.A. Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., 2 p.m., NBATY

Exhibition: Utah vs. Brooklyn, HP Field House, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., NBATV

TENNIS

WTT: Washington vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 10 a.m., TENNIS

WTT: Philadelphia vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 2 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on radio

Sunday

MLB

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., FM-103.9, AM-730

--

Monday

MLB

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m., FM-103.9, AM-730

