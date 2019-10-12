Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying, 9:30 a.m., FS1
• IMSA WeatherTech Sports car championship, 11 a.m., NBC
• NASCAR Truck Series, The Sugarlands Shine 250, 12:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
• IMSA WeatherTech Sports car championship, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Formula One, Japanese Grand Prix, 12:05 a.m. Saturday, ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Maryland at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
• Memphis at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Miami, Ohio at Western Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m., ABC
• Mississippi State at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC
• Oklahoma vs. Texas, 11 a.m., FOX
• Rutgers at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
• South Carolina at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Toledo at Bowling Green, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Alabama at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• BYU at South Florida, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Cincinnati at Houston, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Florida State at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Michigan State at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• UConn at Tulane, 2:45 p.m., ESPNU
• Iowa State at West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Texas Tech at Baylor, 3 p.m., FS1
• UNLV at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC
• Fresno State at Air Force, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Ole Miss at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Arkansas at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC
• Navy at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Nebraska at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Penn State at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• USC at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC
• Florida at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Hawaii at Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
• Wyoming at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• European Tour, The Italian Open, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, The SAS Championship, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Houston Open, 3 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• FIG World Championship, 2 p.m., NBC
MLB
• ALCS, Houston/Tampa Bay winner vs. New York Yankees, 7 p.m., FOX
• NLCS, Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m., TBS
NBA
• Phoenix at Portland, 7 p.m., NBA
TENNIS
• Shanghai Open semifinals, 7 a.m., TENNIS
• USTA, Men's Pro Circuit, 1 p.m., RENNIS
TRIATHLON
• Ironman World Championship, 11 a.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
MLB
• ALCS, Rays/Astros vs. Yankees, joined in progress after Alabama football, FM-93.9
