Atlanta Braves baseball

Eddie Rosario (center) and the Atlanta Braves play the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the World Series at 7 tonight on FOX and FM-93.9. [ASHLEY LANDIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ashley Landis - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• The East Lake Cup: Match Play Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Kentucky at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

• Texas Tech at Kansas St., 7 p.m., ESPNU

• Missouri at Arkansas, 7 p.m., SECN

• Wisconsin at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• PFL: Championship (Part 2), 7 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 2, 7 p.m., FOX

NBA

• Atlanta at New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Memphis at Portland, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• SPFL: Celtic at Hibernian, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN

• Canadian Championship: CF Montréal at Forge FC, Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., FS2

• MLS: LA Galaxy at Sporting KC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

--

Today on radio

MLB

• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 2, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.