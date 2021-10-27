Today on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The East Lake Cup: Match Play Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Kentucky at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
• Texas Tech at Kansas St., 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Missouri at Arkansas, 7 p.m., SECN
• Wisconsin at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL: Championship (Part 2), 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 2, 7 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Atlanta at New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Memphis at Portland, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL: Celtic at Hibernian, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN
• Canadian Championship: CF Montréal at Forge FC, Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., FS2
• MLS: LA Galaxy at Sporting KC, 7:30 p.m., FS1
--
Today on radio
MLB
• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 2, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
