The third week of the high school season means it's time for region play.
One of the biggest matchups takes place in Priceville with the home Bulldogs hosting the West Morgan Rebels.
The Rebels have started out hot under Drew Phillips, winning their first two games against two solid opponents.
Priceville also got off to a hot start Friday night, defeating Brewer 70-0.
If you like offenses that run the ball, this is the game for you. Priceville rushed for 554 yards against the Patriots, while West Morgan rushed for 273 in their 48-34 win over East Lawrence.
Last year, the Rebels got the upset win 7-3. I don't think this year's game will be that low scoring, but I do think it will be as close. Prediction: Priceville
Last week's picks: 10-3
Overall: 13-12
--
Hartselle at Cullman: The Hartselle Tigers travel to Cullman on Friday night looking to end a two-game losing streak to the Bearcats.
Tigers’ quarterback JT Blackwood, a Cullman transfer, has led an offense that has averaged 35 points through the first two games. Meanwhile, the Hartselle defense has yet to allow a point.
Cullman hasn't won three in a row against the Tigers since 1970-72. Don't expect that to change. Prediction: Hartselle
--
Austin at Florence: After a disappointing loss to Hartselle to open the season, the Black Bears got back on track last week, defeating Decatur for the seventh time in a row.
The road only gets tougher this week. Florence may be 0-2, but the losses have been against two tough opponents in Brentwood Academy and Muscle Shoals. Prediction: Florence
--
Muscle Shoals at Decatur: With Russellville, Austin and now Muscle Shoals, the Decatur Red Raiders' schedule just keeps getting tougher as they look for their first win. Prediction: Muscle Shoals
--
Phillips at Decatur Heritage: After starting 0-2 in 2020, Decatur Heritage finished the regular season 8-2. They're looking for similar results in 2021. Prediction: Decatur Heritage
--
Ardmore at Brewer: The 2-0 Ardmore Tigers visit a Brewer team coming off a 70-0 loss to Priceville. Prediction: Ardmore
--
West Point at Lawrence County: Lawrence County could only muster a safety last week in their season-opening loss to Hazel Green. Prediction: West Point
--
Lee-Huntsville at East Limestone: The Indians are looking for their first win of the season. Prediction: East Limestone
--
West Limestone at Deshler: A game featuring the winner of Class 4A, Region 8 in 2019 (Deshler) vs. the 2020 winner (West Limestone). Prediction: Deshler
--
Colbert Heights at Danville: The last time Danville (2-0) won its first three games was in 2015. Prediction: Danville
--
East Lawrence at Lauderdale County: East Lawrence head coach Sean Holt thinks his Eagles turned a corner Friday night when they were just a late fumble away from overcoming a three-touchdown second half deficit. Prediction: East Lawrence
--
Elkmont at Phil Campbell: Elkmont has started the season 0-2. Prediction: Phil Campbell
--
Falkville at Whitesburg Christian: Falkville is looking to rebound from last week's loss to Danville. Prediction: Falkville
--
Winston County at Hatton: After playing a 4A team a week ago, 2A Hatton gets an easier challenge. Prediction: Hatton
--
Section at Tanner: Section is 2-0. Tanner is 0-2. Prediction: Section.
--
Cherokee at R.A. Hubbard: Hubbard has won three in a row against Cherokee. Prediction: R.A. Hubbard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.