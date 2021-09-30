It's time to get serious as several area teams begin the push this week for a region championship.
Among them are the Hartselle Tigers, who are No. 4 in the state, averaging 41 points on offense and giving up just 11 points a game.
The Tigers are at home Friday vs. Athens, the defending champion in Class 6A, Region 8.
This season has been a roller coaster for the Golden Eagles. In their wins they've looked strong (averaging 49 points scored and 23 points allowed), but the losses have been a different story (13 points scored, 43 points allowed).
Athens holds a two-game winning streak over Hartselle. To make it three, the Golden Eagles will have to find a way to limit the Hartselle offense while avoiding turnovers. That’s easier said than done.
Prediction: Hartselle
Last week's picks: 12-1
Overall: 59-25
Grissom at Austin: The good news is that Austin is still in the playoff picture. The even better news is the schedule gets much easier from here on out, starting with Grissom. Prediction: Austin
Decatur at Cullman: The win over Buckhorn has Decatur in the playoff picture, but three of the next four region games are on the road, starting Friday at Cullman. Prediction: Cullman
Brewer at Lee: The Patriots are still searching for that first win. Prediction: Lee
Lawrence County at East Limestone: Both squads suffered heartbreaking losses last Friday. Prediction: East Limestone
Ardmore at Russellville: The visiting Tigers are 5-0 for the first time since 2013. This week they have a tough road test against the defending Class 5A Region 8 champs. Prediction: Russellville
Rogers at Priceville: Since dropping a tough loss to Brooks, Priceville has won back-to-back games by a combined 53-12. Prediction: Priceville
Central-Florence at West Morgan: The schedule continues to be daunting for West Morgan. Last Friday the Rebels lost to undefeated Leeds. This week they host undefeated Central. Prediction: Central
Brooks at West Limestone: After a loss to Central, West Limestone has looked impressive in back-to-back wins over West Morgan and East Limestone. However, the defending 4A Region 8 champs face, arguably, their toughest test yet in undefeated Brooks. Prediction: Brooks
East Lawrence at Elkmont: Former Elkmont head coach and first-year East Lawrence head coach, Sean Holt returns home against the winless Red Devils. Prediction: East Lawrence
Clements at Lauderdale County: Undefeated Lauderdale County has a 23-point average margin of victory. Prediction: Lauderdale County
Whitesburg Christian at Tanner: The home team is riding high on a four-game winning streak, its first since 2016. Prediction: Tanner
Section at Falkville: A Falkville win sets up what could be an interesting matchup at Tanner next week. Both could be undefeated in region play. Prediction: Falkville
Lexington at Hatton: Playoff spots are limited in the ultra-competitive Class 2A, Region 8. This game could go a long way in deciding one of the postseason spots. Prediction: Lexington
Decatur Heritage at Waterloo: How many touchdown passes does DHCA's Brayden Kyle throw this week? He had five last week. Prediction: Decatur Heritage
Vina at R.A. Hubbard: After a bye week, the R.A. Hubbard Chiefs are looking to get back to dominating Class 1A, Region 8. Prediction: R.A. Hubbard
