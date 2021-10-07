We're in Week 7 of the high school football season, which means region playoff spots are starting to shake out.
This week, two games could be considered de facto region championship games: Hartselle at Muscle Shoals and R.A. Hubbard at Decatur Heritage.
Hartselle at Muscle Shoals, the unquestioned top two teams in Class 6A, Region 8, are no strangers to high stakes meetings, but this will be the first time that both will be undefeated coming into the contest.
Hartselle's offense has been stunning, and people around the state are starting to take notice as the Tigers moved up to No. 3 in this week's top 10 rankings.
As good as they've been, however, they haven't been perfect. The defense has been good at bending but not breaking and forcing lots of turnovers, but it has given up lots of yards, especially on the ground. That plays into Muscle Shoals' hands. The Trojans like to run the ball and have one of the best backs (Brooks Berry) in north Alabama.
The Trojans will no doubt look to dominate possession and keep Hartselle’s offense off the field.
Muscle Shoals also has home field advantage, which is significant as the Trojans have lost to Hartselle at home just once (15-14 in 2018) since head coach Scott Basden took over in 2008.
That said, until someone shows the ability to slow down Hartselle's attack, I'm going to have a hard time picking against the Tigers.
--
Prediction: Hartselle
Last week's picks: 13-3
Overall: 72-26
--
R.A. Hubbard at Decatur Heritage: The second de facto title game features two teams having similar seasons.
Both started 0-2 while playing larger schools but have been unstoppable since entering Class 1A, Region 8 play.
This game was a sloppy shootout a year ago, with both teams combining for 10 turnovers. Heritage made fewer mistakes and slipped past the Chiefs, 43-36.
Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle has been electric this season, accounting for 14 touchdowns in the last two games. His play alone makes it hard to pick against the Eagles.
However, something tells me that Hubbard's physicality along the line of scrimmage will play a big part in this game. If they can cut down on the mistakes that have plagued them in big games, I think they will pull the upset. Prediction: R.A. Hubbard
--
Austin at Huntsville: The Black Bears dropped their fourth straight last week and are having their worst season since 2014. Prediction: Huntsville
--
Decatur at Hazel Green: This game is the season for Decatur. Win and a playoff spot will still be in reach, while a loss would essentially mean elimination. Prediction: Decatur
--
Buckhorn at Athens: The Golden Eagles put up a valiant effort last week against Hartselle. They'll try to use that momentum for a win this Friday. Prediction: Athens
--
Brewer at Mae Jemison: The Patriots have lost 21 in a row. Prediction: Mae Jemison
--
Lee-Huntsville at Lawrence County: Mistakes cost Lawrence County dearly against East Limestone. Prediction: Lee-Huntsville
--
East Limestone at Ardmore: After their first 5-0 start since 2013, Ardmore fell back to Earth hard with a shutout loss to Russellville. Things don't get much easier this week with East Limestone. Prediction: East Limestone
--
Priceville at Central: West Morgan upset Central last week 27-24. Priceville beat West Morgan 24-7 last month. Prediction: Priceville
--
West Morgan at Brooks: West Morgan's upset at home last week over Central was a huge win, but now the Rebels travel to undefeated Brooks. Prediction: Brooks
-
West Limestone at Wilson: The visiting Wildcats nearly came back last week vs. Brooks and now will look to rebound. Prediction: West Limestone
--
Danville at Elkmont: The Hawks were off last week, and Elkmont is still searching for its first win. Prediction: Danville
--
Clements at East Lawrence: It's homecoming week at East Lawrence. Prediction: East Lawrence
--
Falkville at Tanner: The home Rattlers moved to first place in Class 2A, Region 8 last week after Falkville suffered a disappointing 21-6 loss to Section. Prediction: Tanner
--
Hatton at Red Bay: The visiting Hornets are looking for their first win over the Tigers since 1987. Prediction: Hatton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.