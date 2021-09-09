This week’s schedule of games is highlighted by one of the area’s oldest rivalries in Decatur at Hartselle.
It also happens to be Hartselle’s first home game of the season.
The Tigers have been rolling so far this season, starting 3-0, while averaging 35 points per game and allowing just 14 total points.
On the other side, it's been a frustrating start for Decatur at 0-3 with losses coming by 12 points to Russellville, four to Austin and two to Muscle Shoals.
The good news for the Red Raiders is that they have improved each week. The bad news is the opponents have gotten tougher each week.
Decatur will eventually get that first win and even start a push for the playoffs. However, I don't think it is going to happen this week against Hartselle. The Tigers seem capable of competing for a region championship. Prediction: Hartselle
---
Last week’s picks: 13-2
Overall: 26-14
--
Tonight's games
--
Austin at James Clemens: A late rally fell short last week at Florence and Austin fell to 1-2 on the season. The Black Bears trailed 28-7, but came back to make it 31-28 before ultimately losing.
James Clemens is 3-0, but that could be a tad deceiving. It took overtime last week for the Jets to beat a Bob Jones team that was coming off a loss to Buckhorn.
Austin may be 1-2, but they've shown all the typical signs of a young team getting better each week, which has become a mainstay for the Black Bears under Jeremy Perkins.
I wouldn't be surprised to see them pull off an upset on the road. In fact, I think they will. Prediction: Austin
--
Vina at Decatur Heritage: Class 1A Decatur Heritage faced its first 1A opponent last week and it resulted in a dominant 41-10 win. Next up is 1A Vina. Prediction: Decatur Heritage.
--
Friday's games
--
Lauderdale County at Danville: The 3-0 Danville Hawks have been the surprise of the year so far, but they'll face their toughest test so far. Prediction: Danville
--
Deshler at West Morgan: After a 2-0 start to the season, the Rebels fell back to Earth a bit last week with a tough loss at Priceville. Deshler is 0-3, but all three losses have come to good opponents, with two of them being by a single possession. Prediction: Deshler
--
Russellville at Brewer: The Patriots are still looking for their first win, and Russellville is undefeated. Prediction: Russellville
--
Priceville at Brooks: The Priceville Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 94-7 so far this season. Prediction: Priceville
--
Pisgah at Falkville: Pisgah is winless on the year. Prediction: Falkville
--
Hazel Green at Athens: Thanks to a forfeit win over Columbia last week, Athens has now had two weeks to recover and improve from its loss to James Clemens. Prediction: Athens
--
Ardmore at Lawrence County: Lawrence County came a touchdown away from getting its first win last week over West Point. Ardmore is 3-0 with wins coming over Tanner, Elkmont and Brewer.
The Tigers were 3-0 coming into this game last year as well, but lost to Lawrence County 41-21. Prediction: Lawrence County
--
East Limestone at Mae Jemison: Mae Jemison stays winless on the season. Prediction: East Limestone
--
Central at West Limestone: Undefeated West Limestone got a big win over Deshler last week. The Wildcats get another big win this week. Prediction: West Limestone
--
Clements at Phil Campbell: After a bye week, Clements (0-2) looks for a fresh start to the season. Prediction: Clements
--
Hatton at Mars Hill: This is a Class 2A, Region 8 contest. Mars Hill hasn't lost a regular season game to a team below 5A since 2017. Prediction: Mars Hill
--
Elkmont at Colbert Heights: Elkmont is still looking for that first win. Prediction: Colbert Heights
--
Tanner at Ider: Tanner got its first win over Section last week 20-14. Prediction: Tanner
--
Hackleburg at R.A. Hubbard: Hubbard stomped Cherokee last week 58-6 to open region play. Prediction: R.A. Hubbard
