The final region games are being played this week.
Several of the games have a lot on the line. One of the biggest will be Decatur traveling to take on Athens.
The top three spots in Class 6A, Region 8 are taken. Hartselle is the region champion, while Muscle Shoals and Cullman will decide Friday who will be the second seed and who will be the third. That leaves the fourth spot to be decided between Decatur and Athens.
It wasn't a great start for Decatur this season, as the Red Raiders lost their first four games. After beating Buckhorn on Sept. 17, the Red Raiders have won three of their next four games. The loss was at Cullman, 17-14.
Athens hasn't had as much recent success. The Golden Eagles have dropped four of their last five, including last week's 10-3 loss at Cullman.
On paper the Golden Eagles might have the better team, but it's hard to deny the Red Raiders’ momentum. They will surely be determined to end their three-year playoff drought and snap a four-game losing streak to Athens.
Prediction: Decatur.
Last week’s picks: 12-5
Overall: 95-35
--
Tonight's game
--
West Limestone Wildcats at Priceville Bulldogs: West Limestone's upset loss to Rogers last week puts the Wildcats in danger of missing out on the playoffs. A loss wouldn't knock the Wildcats out, but it would make it hard to get in. A win at Priceville isn't going to be easy to come by, however. Prediction: Priceville
--
Friday's games
--
Bob Jones Patriots at Austin Black Bears: Austin defeated Albertville last week to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Patriots pose a tough task though. Prediction: Bob Jones
--
Buckhorn Bucks at Hartselle Tigers: A win gives Hartselle its third 10-0 season since 2011. Prediction: Hartselle
--
West Morgan Rebels at Rogers Pirates: Rebels need a win on the road to secure a playoff spot. Prediction: West Morgan
--
Danville Hawks at Phil Campbell Bobcats: Danville also needs a road win this week to make the playoffs. Phil Campbell is the second seed in Class 3A Region 8. Prediction: Phil Campbell
--
North Sand Mountain Bison at Falkville Blue Devils: Last year's Class 2A Region 7 championship could decide this year's fourth-playoff spot. Prediction: Falkville
--
Lawrence County Red Devils at Brewer Patriots: Brewer picked up its first win of the season two weeks ago against Mae Jemison. Lawrence County lost to Jemison last Thursday 54-21. Prediction: Brewer
--
East Lawrence Eagles at Colbert Heights: The Eagles dropped a heartbreaker last week in overtime, but they'll have to bounce back quickly to secure a playoff spot. Prediction: East Lawrence
--
Hatton Hornets at Sheffield Bulldogs: Hatton defeated Sheffield a year ago to punch its ticket to the playoffs. A win on Friday will do the same. Prediction: Hatton
--
Tanner Rattlers at Pisgah Eagles: This game will decide the champion of Class 2A Region 7. Prediction: Tanner
--
Sylvania Rams at East Limestone Indians: Sylvania came within three points of beating powerhouse Fyffe this year. Prediction: Sylvania
--
Mae Jemison Jaguars at Ardmore Tigers: The Tigers have lost three in a row after starting 5-0. Prediction: Mae Jemison
--
Elkmont Red Devils at Clements Colts: After starting 0-6, Clements has won two straight, Prediction: Clements
--
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Shoals Christian Flame: The Chiefs have dominated every region foe not named Decatur Heritage. Prediction: R.A. Hubbard
