There may not be a team in north Alabama that has as many rivalries as the Hartselle Tigers. Whether it's Cullman, Muscle Shoals, Decatur, Athens or whoever, the Tigers have plenty of important annual games.
One of the rivalries that has lost its luster is the game with Russellville. From 1984-2007, Russellville was the mountain that Hartselle couldn't climb as the Golden Tigers won 13 in a row.
Things changed when Bob Godsey arrived at Hartselle. From 2006-2010 it was one of the most intense rivalries, with Hartselle finally conquering Russellville in 2008.
However, since then, it's steadily gone downhill. The Tigers have dominated in recent years, winning seven of the last nine with their last loss coming in 2012.
The gap between the two widened in 2014 when Hartselle moved to 6A. While the Golden Tigers have remained a good team the past decade, the dominance they displayed in the early 2000s has not been there.
That may be changing. After a quarterfinal trip last year, Russellville's first since 2015, fourth-year head coach John Ritter seems to have a team capable of competing with the big dogs of North Alabama once again. That makes this year's Hartselle and Russellville matchup, a battle of unbeatens, one of the most interesting in recent years.
This will be the most talented Russellville team Hartselle has played since at least 2010. This is one of Hartselle's most talented teams as well, with an offense averaging 37 points per game and a defense giving up less than 10. Prediction: Hartselle
---
Last week's picks: 11-3
Overall: 47-24
--
Hatton at East Lawrence: Good luck trying to figure out what's going to happen in this heated Lawrence County rivalry. Two years ago East Lawrence upset Hatton and last year Hatton upset East Lawrence. It's hard to figure out which team might have the edge. Both teams are a misleading 1-3, both like to run the ball, and both teams have a defensive-minded head coach. Trying to pick a winner here is a toss-up, so tossing a coin is exactly what I'll do. Prediction: Hatton
--
Athens at Hueytown: This game was a shootout a season ago and it will likely be again as the Hueytown Golden Gophers are averaging a whopping 49 points per game. Athens pulled out the win in 2020, but it'll probably be tougher this time around against a Gopher team that has lost to only to Class 6A No. 2 Clay-Chalkville. Prediction: Hueytown
--
Brewer at Arab: Brewer is still searching for its first win, while the Knights are 4-1. Prediction: Arab
--
Westminster Christian at Lawrence County: The Lawrence County Red Devils are winless on the season but they get a chance to change that against a 4A Westminster team. Prediction: Lawrence County
--
East Limestone at West Limestone: Since starting 0-2, East Limestone has won three in a row. West Limestone is 3-1 and just picked up its biggest win yet over West Morgan. East spoiled an undefeated regular season for West in 2020 so look for some revenge this year. Prediction: West Limestone
--
Clements at Ardmore: The home team is looking for its first 5-0 start since 2013. Prediction: Ardmore
--
Danville at Priceville: The home team got back on track last week with a win over Wilson. Danville suffered its second straight loss. Prediction: Priceville
---
Leeds at West Morgan: Consistency the past three weeks has been a problem for West Morgan. After a big win over Deshler, the Rebels had two tough losses to Priceville and West Limestone. Undefeated Leeds presents yet another stout challenge for the Rebels. Prediction: Leeds
--
Elkmont at Lexington: The visiting Red Devils are still searching for that first win. Prediction: Lexington
--
Cold Springs at Falkville: The home Blue Devils have been on a roll and it should continue. Prediction: Falkville
--
Columbia at Tanner: The home team has won three in a row. Columbia has lost 57 games in a row. Prediction: Tanner
--
Decatur Heritage at Woodville: The Eagles should take another win. Prediction: Decatur Heritage
