With just three weeks left in the high school football season, it's time to start looking at the playoff picture.
Playoff seeding for all regions will be decided in the coming weeks, but none will be more hotly contested than Class 4A. Region 8, which features area teams, Priceville, West Limestone and West Morgan.
Brooks, the sole undefeated team in the region, most likely locked up the top spot with its 22-21 win over West Morgan last Friday. The Lions had to come from behind late to beat the visiting Rebels with a two-point conversion. The other three playoff spots from the region are a long way from being decided.
Last week's picks: 11-4
Overall: 83-30
Tonight's games
Priceville Bulldogs at Deshler Tigers: The Bulldogs have never beat Deshler. Since suffering their lone loss of the season to Brooks on Sept. 10, Priceville has been on a tear, winning its last four games by an average of 19 points per win. Running back Mason Cartee has been spectacular this season, having already rushed for 1,269 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The start of 2021 wasn't great for Deshler (2-5) as they lost their first five games of the season, although three were by nine points or less.
Record aside, Deshler isn't a team to be taken lightly. However, I think Cartee keeps running wild and helps the Bulldogs get their first win ever over Deshler. Prediction: Priceville
Wilson Warriors at West Morgan Rebels: In the other Class 4A, Region 8 game being played tonight, the bad news is that the Rebels must win out to secure a playoff spot. The good news? Their last two region games are against Wilson and Rogers, who are a combined 1-9 in region play. Prediction: West Morgan
Lawrence County Red Devils at Mae Jemison Jaguars: Brewer defeated Mae Jemison to get its first win of the season last week. Now Lawrence County looks to do the same. Prediction: Lawrence County
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Waterloo Cougars: Last Friday's 48-16 loss to Decatur Heritage wasn't how Hubbard saw that game going, They'll have to bounce back quickly if they still want to secure a home playoff game. Prediction: R.A. Hubbard.
Friday's games
Austin Black Bears at Albertville Aggies: The Black Bears got their first region win last week over Huntsville. They take on an Aggie team that is 1-6 for the season. Prediction: Austin
Columbia Eagles at Decatur Red Raiders: Columbia has lost 60 straight games dating all the way back to 2015. Prediction: Decatur
Hazel Green Trojans at Hartselle Tigers: A win here for the now Class 6A No. 2 ranked Hartselle Tigers will earn them their first region title since 2018. Prediction: Hartselle
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Cherokee Indians: The Eagles have been unstoppable in region play. Prediction: Decatur Heritage
Athens Golden Eagles at Cullman Bearcats: Athens defeated Buckhorn last Friday 27-24 to snap a three-game losing streak. The Bearcats have won five in a row. Prediction: Cullman
Brewer Patriots at Fairview Aggies The Patriots got their first win of the season last week, but now they will take on 6-1 Fairview. Prediction: Fairview
Russellville Golden Tigers at East Limestone Indians: For the second year in a row, these two teams will meet to decide first place in Class 5A, Region 8. Russellville won last year's meeting 35-19. Prediction: Russellville
Ardmore Tigers at Lee Generals: The Tigers look to snap a two-game losing streak. Prediction: Ardmore
Rogers Pirates at West limestone Wildcats: The Wildcats can't overlook Rogers ahead of what could be an important region contest with Priceville next week. Prediction: West Limestone
Danville Hawks at Clements Colts: Clements picked up its first win last week while Danville snapped a two-game losing streak. Prediction: Danville
Phil Campbell Bobcats at East Lawrence Eagles: The Eagles suffered a stunning upset by Clements last week, while Phil Campbell nearly upset Lauderdale County. Prediction: Phil Campbell
Falkville Blue Devils at Ider Hornets: The Blue Devils look to get back on track after two straight region losses. Prediction: Falkville
Tharptown Wildcats at Hatton Hornets: The Wildcats have lost all their region games by an average of 54 points. Prediction: Hatton
